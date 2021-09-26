Gator football team takes down Tennessee for first SEC win, 38-14

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -No. 11 Florida withstood two big early plays from visiting Tennessee to defeat the Volunteers, 38-14 on Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida (3-1 overall, 1-1 SEC) has now beaten Tennessee 16 times in the last 17 meetings head to head.

The Gators trailed, 14-10 in the second quarter after UT’s Hendon Hooker threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to JaVonta Payton. The Volunteers previously scored on a 47-yard screen pass to Tiyon Evans.

From there, it was all Florida.

Emory Jones completed 21 of 27 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns and also ran 15 times for a career-high 144 yards to lead the Gators back. He also did not throw an interception for the first time in four starts this season.

Down 14-10 in the second quarter, Florida regained the lead on Nay’Quan Wright’s 23-yard touchdown run. After a missed UT field goal in the final seconds of the half, Florida took a three-point lead into the break.

The Gators took command on their first drive of the second half and stretched the lead to 10 on a touchdown pass from wide receiver Trent Whittemore to Kemore Gamble on a trick play. Jones followed with a 9-yard scoring pass to Rick Wells and Florida led, 31-14 after three quarters.

Florida held a time of possession advantage of 35:29 to 24:31 and added its final touchdown of the night on a 9-yard run by Malik Davis to cap the scoring and a 12-play, 80-yard drive that took up 6:14.

Defensively, Florida shut out Tennessee in the second half, and played without starting cornerback Kaiir Elam, who was seen in street clothes on the sidelines with a knee brace.

Florida held the edge in total yards, 505 to 423 and spread things out offensively. Six players totaled at least two receptions, and four players carried the ball at least seven times. Tennessee came in yielding just 54 yards per game on the ground, but the Gators managed 283 yards rushing.

The Gators travel out of state for the first time next Saturday to face Kentucky. The Wildcats are 4-0 after a 16-10 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

