GPD arrests a homeless man after he threatened a witness with a knife at Taco Bell

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A homeless man staying in Gainesville is in jail after allegedly threatening a man in Taco Bell and damaging police property.

36-year old William Allen was arrested Saturday after a witness told Gainesville Police that he threatened him with a knife while in line for food while at a local Taco Bell. When Allen was arrested, he then used a cigarette lighter to burn through the seat belt in a GPD patrol car causing around one hundred dollars in damage.

Allen is being held on charges of felony aggravated assault and arson.

