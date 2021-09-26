Paynes Prairie celebrates its 50th anniversary

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Paynes Prairie celebrated 50 years of being Florida’s first state preserve today.

Officials say the 50th anniversary was actually last year, but because of COVID-19, they’re celebrating big this year.

“I hope things remain the same in many regards, the preservation and the interpretation of our natural and cultural resources. But what I’d like to see in the future is a newer way to do that with newer technology protecting our resources, a newer way to tell the story that is Paynes Prairie,” said Park Manager Donald Forgione.

They held a ribbon-cutting ceremony showing off their latest exhibit.

It showcases the park’s diverse wildlife and how it’s changed over time.

Park rangers held events throughout the day including a discussion on the past, present, and future of Paynes Prairie.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.