Paynes Prairie celebrates its 50th anniversary

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Paynes Prairie celebrated 50 years of being Florida’s first state preserve today.

Officials say the 50th anniversary was actually last year, but because of COVID-19, they’re celebrating big this year.

“I hope things remain the same in many regards, the preservation and the interpretation of our natural and cultural resources. But what I’d like to see in the future is a newer way to do that with newer technology protecting our resources, a newer way to tell the story that is Paynes Prairie,” said Park Manager Donald Forgione.

They held a ribbon-cutting ceremony showing off their latest exhibit.

It showcases the park’s diverse wildlife and how it’s changed over time.

Park rangers held events throughout the day including a discussion on the past, present, and future of Paynes Prairie.

