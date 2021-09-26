A. Quinn Jones Museum hosts “An Evening with Abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Captain John Brown”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The A. Quinn Jones Museum held a performance this evening that takes a deeper look into the civil rights movement.

The skit reenacted a famous debate between Frederick Douglass and Captain John Brown about the raid at Harpers Ferry.

“As for arms, there will be all we can use just waiting for us at Harpers Ferry and once there, we can begin our operations without.. John, did you say Harpers Ferry? There’s a United States government arsenal at Harpers Ferry.”

E. Stanley Richardson played Frederick Douglass and Timothy Shamrock McShane played Captain John Brown.

The skit brought the historical moment back to life.

Museum staff said they hope it resurfaces the question of whether the raid on Harpers Ferry was necessary to ending slavery.

