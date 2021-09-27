Advertisement

Alachua County election officials warn voters about misleading information in the mail

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County election officials say two Washington D.C. based non-profits are sending misleading information to voters.

The Center for Voter Information and The Voter Participation Center have announced plans to send more than 13,000 pieces of mail to Alachua County.

Election officials say the group’s previous mailings have confused and angered voters with incorrect or out-of-date information.

According to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, the groups have sent pre-filled voter registration applications to dead people, children, and quote “even pets.”

TRENDING STORY: Paynes Prairie celebrates its 50th anniversary

A Gainesville man bonded out of jail after being arrested Thursday night.
A crash on US Highway 301 left a man in critical condition and two others injured.
ASO is investigating another bomb threat at Newberry High School
Alachua County election officials warn voters about misleading information in the mail
A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with molesting a 5-year-old
