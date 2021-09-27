Alachua County Legislative Delegation elects new officials for 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Senator Keith Perry and and Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson were voted in as the new Delegation Chair and Vice Chair respectively for 2022.

These state lawmakers heard from North Central Florida leaders about the issues they want the legislature to address during a hearing at Santa Fe College.

One of the issues Alachua County’s Legislative Delegation discussed was regulations on wastewater treatment.

Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe told the delegation the city is requesting 5 million dollars to abide by the state’s administrative order regarding their wastewater treatment facility.

Marlowe says these regulations have increased the cost of building a wastewater treatment facility.

Because of the increased cost, Marlowe says “the city of Newberry, the city of High Springs, the city of Archer, and the city of Trenton have all agreed to partner and engage in talks about how we can work together to meet these new state regulations.”

Marlowe says partnering with other cities will help save money and pass rate savings on to residents, who they’re ultimately working for.

Public Defender Stacy Scott addressed the Delegation about the decrease in attorney employment for the 8th Judicial Circuit.

She noted that they are losing attorneys to the private sector and other government agencies, and that they are looking for more money to pay their employees.

Scott points out that “it’s a very very tough job market I think for all employers, but in particular for state employers in particular for public defenders and state attorneys who’s pay scale is lower than even other government agencies.”

