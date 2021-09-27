Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in N.M.

The Belen, New Mexico, Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Italy Hernandez. She is...
The Belen, New Mexico, Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Italy Hernandez. She is described as a Hispanic female, 2-foot-5 and approximately 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Francisco Hernandez is suspected in her abduction.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday in New Mexico for a 2-year-old girl.

The Belen Police Department asked the public for assistance in locating Italy Hernandez. She is described as a Hispanic female, 2-foot-5 and approximately 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red and blue onesie at 8:30 a.m. Monday at 7 Brown Drive in Belen.

She was taken by her father Francisco Hernandez, a 29-year-old Hispanic male, police said. He is wanted by police for a stabbing that occurred this morning.

He is 5 feet tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

They are believed to be driving a 2010 white Chevrolet passenger car with an unknown New Mexico license plate number.

Their destination and direction of travel are not known. Many details are still unknown and under investigation, but Italy’s whereabouts are an urgent concern, police said in the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Belen Police Department at 505-865-2039 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gainesville man bonded out of jail after being arrested Thursday night.
A Gainesville man bonded out of jail after being arrested Thursday night.
A crash on US Highway 301 left a man in critical condition and two others injured.
A crash on US Highway 301 left a man in critical condition and two others injured.
Allen is being held on charges of felony aggravated assault and arson.
GPD arrests a homeless man after he threatened a witness with a knife at Taco Bell
The former marine was wearing a black shirt, camo-shorts, and blacks shoes. He also has two...
A blue alert has been issued across the state looking for the man who shot a Nassau County Deputy
“It is a little scary, a little shocking”: Suspect killed in deputy involved Newberry shooting...
“It is a little scary, a little shocking”: Suspect killed in deputy involved Newberry shooting previously accused of grand theft

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Attorneys speak after R. Kelly conviction
At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago...
Safety officials seek answers in deadly Amtrak derailment
Diwaker Vyas with Lambs and Sheep for an Animal Sciences (AS) Small Ruminant Program...
UF to hold Ram Test and Sale event to expand the UF goat and sheep herds