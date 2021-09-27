ASO is investigating another bomb threat at Newberry High School

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the third time in as many school days Newberry High School is being evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Students have been evacuated from the school, but are not being dismissed.

NHS students are again being evacuated to West Park due to a bomb threat, but will not be allowed to leave early unless signed out by an authorized parent/guardian. Students will return to class when law enforcement has completed a sweep of the campus & given the all clear. — Alachua Schools (@AlachuaSchools) September 27, 2021

This string of bomb threats comes after Buchholz High School was subjected to a similar trend just weeks ago. An arrest was made in connection to the Buchholz threats.

