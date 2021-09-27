ASO is investigating another bomb threat at Newberry High School
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the third time in as many school days Newberry High School is being evacuated due to a bomb threat.
Students have been evacuated from the school, but are not being dismissed.
This string of bomb threats comes after Buchholz High School was subjected to a similar trend just weeks ago. An arrest was made in connection to the Buchholz threats.
