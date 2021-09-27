Advertisement

A b-a-a-a-d day: Goats on the lam in Atlanta

By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSB) – A herd of goats took their appetites on the road in Atlanta.

On a sunny fall day, a video shows the goats walking around, enjoying the nice weather and snacking on shrubbery in the Buckhead neighborhood.

People in the area called police after spotting about a dozen goats trotting around a busy intersection.

One driver reported seeing the goats in the middle of a road.

Police say they were brought in to eat weeds at a nearby grocery store but somehow got loose.

Animal control was called in to help the owner of the goats corral them.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gainesville man bonded out of jail after being arrested Thursday night.
A Gainesville man bonded out of jail after being arrested Thursday night.
A crash on US Highway 301 left a man in critical condition and two others injured.
A crash on US Highway 301 left a man in critical condition and two others injured.
Allen is being held on charges of felony aggravated assault and arson.
GPD arrests a homeless man after he threatened a witness with a knife at Taco Bell
The former marine was wearing a black shirt, camo-shorts, and blacks shoes. He also has two...
A blue alert has been issued across the state looking for the man who shot a Nassau County Deputy
“It is a little scary, a little shocking”: Suspect killed in deputy involved Newberry shooting...
“It is a little scary, a little shocking”: Suspect killed in deputy involved Newberry shooting previously accused of grand theft

Latest News

Ben & Jerry’s scrutinized by Florida state board
Ben & Jerry’s scrutinized by Florida state board
6 arrested, 2 more caught, thousands of dollars worth of damage to Marion County schools
6 arrested, 2 more caught, thousands of dollars worth of damage to Marion County schools
Wide array of gun bills filed ahead of 2022 Florida legislative session
Wide array of gun bills filed ahead of 2022 Florida legislative session
This undated photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office shows fentanyl...
Officials seize more than 9.5 million lethal fake pills in 2021, warn of alarming increase
Gainesville chamber of commerce to hold membership event
Gainesville chamber of commerce holding membership event