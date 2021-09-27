The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention has a new theme and exhibit to explore

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Transforming communities by inspiring future visionaries. Dive into a world of play and invention!

Jesse Hunter joins TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to tell us about the Cade Museum’s newest exhibit, “The Great Indoors,” and the theme, “Toys & Games.”

TRENDING STORY: A blue alert has been issued across the state looking for the man who shot a Nassau County Deputy

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.