The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention has a new theme and exhibit to explore

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Transforming communities by inspiring future visionaries. Dive into a world of play and invention!

Jesse Hunter joins TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to tell us about the Cade Museum’s newest exhibit, “The Great Indoors,” and the theme, “Toys & Games.”

