Advertisement

Devious Licks TikTok challenge: 6 arrested, 2 more caught, thousands of dollars worth of damage to Marion County schools

By Julia Laude
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s an internet challenge that is leading students to serve consequences.

Last week we told you how students across the country including north central Florida are destroying school property for the ‘devious licks’ challenge.

We showed you what the damage looked like at one Marion County high school.

RELATED: TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion County for vandalism

Marion County Sheriff’s officials said there have been six students arrested with two more caught in which schools chose not to press charges.

The parents of those students paid for damages.

School district officials said they’ve had more than 2,000 dollars in damages so far plus hundreds of repairs.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A Gainesville man bonded out of jail after being arrested Thursday night.
A Gainesville man bonded out of jail after being arrested Thursday night.
A crash on US Highway 301 left a man in critical condition and two others injured.
A crash on US Highway 301 left a man in critical condition and two others injured.
Allen is being held on charges of felony aggravated assault and arson.
GPD arrests a homeless man after he threatened a witness with a knife at Taco Bell
The former marine was wearing a black shirt, camo-shorts, and blacks shoes. He also has two...
A blue alert has been issued across the state looking for the man who shot a Nassau County Deputy
“It is a little scary, a little shocking”: Suspect killed in deputy involved Newberry shooting...
“It is a little scary, a little shocking”: Suspect killed in deputy involved Newberry shooting previously accused of grand theft

Latest News

Ben & Jerry’s scrutinized by Florida state board
Ben & Jerry’s scrutinized by Florida state board
6 arrested, 2 more caught, thousands of dollars worth of damage to Marion County schools
6 arrested, 2 more caught, thousands of dollars worth of damage to Marion County schools
Wide array of gun bills filed ahead of 2022 Florida legislative session
Wide array of gun bills filed ahead of 2022 Florida legislative session
Gainesville chamber of commerce to hold membership event
Gainesville chamber of commerce holding membership event
Ocala voters break 10 year record in city election
Ocala voters break 10 year record in city election