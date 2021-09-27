Devious Licks TikTok challenge: 6 arrested, 2 more caught, thousands of dollars worth of damage to Marion County schools

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s an internet challenge that is leading students to serve consequences.

Last week we told you how students across the country including north central Florida are destroying school property for the ‘devious licks’ challenge.

We showed you what the damage looked like at one Marion County high school.

RELATED: TikTok challenge has students destroying and stealing school property, six arrested in Marion County for vandalism

Marion County Sheriff’s officials said there have been six students arrested with two more caught in which schools chose not to press charges.

The parents of those students paid for damages.

School district officials said they’ve had more than 2,000 dollars in damages so far plus hundreds of repairs.

WARNING: TikTok Challenge can land your student in jail. Listen to Skylert phone call and check email for more details. https://t.co/438b0iBRux — MCPS Mentions (@MarionCountyK12) September 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.