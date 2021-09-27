Advertisement

Election officials warn about misleading mail regarding voter information

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents in Alachua County are receiving mail about voter information that could be misleading.

The mail is coming from two non-profit organizations out of Washington D.C., the “Center for Voter Information” and “The Voter Participation Center.”

While these groups share a mission of getting more people registered to vote, they’re not necessarily reaching out to the right people.

“I think they have some good intentions. I think the lists, the mailing lists, that they’re receiving, and that they’re using, is old and outdated,” said Kim Barton, Alachua County Supervisor of Elections.

According to a press release, in years past, these mailings have gone out to people who are deceased, minor children, and even pets.

“It’s just causing a lot of confusion, especially when you know you’ve registered to vote and you’ve been voting,” said Barton.

She said she wants residents to know that the mailings have no impact on the upcoming special election.

Barton said the two organizations plan to send more than 13,000 pieces of mail to residents in Alachua County.

“For those that are receiving these mailings, you can unsubscribe or opt-out,” she said.

Since the mail started going out last week, Barton said the office has received nearly a dozen calls.

“We’re not sure of where their list is coming from, but it’s not coming from the supervisor of election’s office.”

Alachua County isn’t the only county experiencing this problem. Barton said it’s affecting every county throughout the state.

“We want to make sure that they know that they are registered, there is no funny business going on in terms of our office.”

