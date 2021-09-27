Florida’s Emory Jones voted SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gator quarterback Emory Jones has answered some early season questions about his play, and is coming off his most complete game of the season.

Jones completed 21 of 27 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns and also ran 15 times for 144 yards in Florida’s 38-14 win over Tennessee to earn Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors in the SEC on Monday. Jones shares the award with Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.

When asked about how he learned of the honor, Jones said “Honestly the first thing I thought of was the guys up front, the offensive line, because they made everything happen.”

No. 10 Florida (3-1 overall, 1-1 SEC) travels out of state for the first time this Saturday for a matchup against 4-0 Kentucky. Senior safety Trey Dean III believes the team will be able to handle what promises to be a raucous atmosphere in Lexington.

“It’s always going to be a big competition on the road,” said Dean. “We just have to go out there and control the crowd and keep our composure.”

“What I need to see is us continuing to take those steps of improving,” said head coach Dan Mullen. “I certainly saw a decrease in mental errors this week from the week before.”

Since 1987, Florida has lost to Kentucky only once, during Mullen’s first season as head coach in 2018.

