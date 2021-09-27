Gainesville chamber of commerce holding membership event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Reap rewards by joining the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce’s next Jumpstart Your Membership event.

The event takes place September 28 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. as well as the last Tuesday of every month.

It is hosted on Zoom and is free for current and future members.

Fore more information, call 352-334-7100 or click HERE.

TRENDING STORY: A blue alert has been issued across the state looking for the man who shot a Nassau County Deputy

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.