Gainesville chamber of commerce holding membership event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Reap rewards by joining the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce’s next Jumpstart Your Membership event.

The event takes place September 28 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. as well as the last Tuesday of every month.

It is hosted on Zoom and is free for current and future members.

Fore more information, call 352-334-7100 or click HERE.

A Gainesville man bonded out of jail after being arrested Thursday night.
A crash on US Highway 301 left a man in critical condition and two others injured.
Ben & Jerry’s scrutinized by Florida state board
6 arrested, 2 more caught, thousands of dollars worth of damage to Marion County schools
Wide array of gun bills filed ahead of 2022 Florida legislative session
Ocala voters break 10 year record in city election
