Gainesville Heath and Fitness: Sun Salutations

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are many different forms of yoga that are beneficial for overall wellness.

Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness teaches us about the specific practice sun salutations.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Meditation

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.