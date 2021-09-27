A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with molesting a 5-year-old
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after Alachua County deputies say he molested a very young girl.
Andrew Hayward was arrested Sunday on multiple lewd and lascivious behavior charges.
Deputies say the victim was five years old.
The girl told investigators the 18-year-old inappropriately touched her and engaged in lewd behavior in front of her.
Hayward’s bond was set at $15,000.
TRENDING STORY: ASO is investigating another bomb threat at Newberry High School
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.