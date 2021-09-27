A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with molesting a 5-year-old

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after Alachua County deputies say he molested a very young girl.

Andrew Hayward was arrested Sunday on multiple lewd and lascivious behavior charges.

Deputies say the victim was five years old.

The girl told investigators the 18-year-old inappropriately touched her and engaged in lewd behavior in front of her.

Hayward’s bond was set at $15,000.

