Gator soccer tops Bulldogs for second straight conference win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second consecutive Southeastern Conference match, Tony Amato and the Gators got the better of their opponent.

Florida (3-5-3, 2-0-1 SEC) faced Mississippi State (2-4-3, 0-2-1 SEC) on the road in Starkville in their third conference showdown of the season.

The first half of the contest saw all the fireworks in this one.

In the 30th minute, Florida stole possession and turned it into the first goal of the match.

Cameron Hall put a foot on the ball just inside midfield and sent it forward to Kouri Peace, who knocked a perfect header along near the top of the box to a charging Kit Loferski who booted a shot past the keeper into the far post to put the Gators in front 1-0.

Five minutes later, Delaney Tauzel cracked a corner kick and Georgia Eaton-Collins stepped in front of her defender to leap into the air and head the ball into the back of the net.

That goal made it 2-0 in favor of the orange and blue.

But as quickly as the two goal advantage came, it went flying by, as the Bulldogs Hailey Farrington-Bentil darted toward Florida’s goal off a turnover and rolled it passed Alexa Goldberg to cut the deficit in half.

Over the final half of play, neither side was able to score another goal, allowing Florida to collect it’s second SEC win of the season.

The Gators will take a week off before facing Ole Miss Sunday, October 3.

