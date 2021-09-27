Ocala voters break 10 year record in city election

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents went out in force to make their voices heard and voters broke a record in last week’s city election.

As of 2:30 PM, we reached 19.61% Voter Turnout - a record turnout for the City of Ocala Election since 2009! 👏 Polls are open until 7 PM today. Visit https://t.co/elEouqUOls for voting and election information. 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/HTRIhZRQsR — VoteMarion (@VoteMarion) September 21, 2021

Roughly 26 percent of voters cast their ballot in this election. It’s something that the supervisor of elections said can change the place where we live, work and play.

Wesley Wilcox has worked in elections for 20 years.

He said this is the highest voter turnout for a city election in at least the last ten years, but he thinks it could be even longer than that.

“The closer the election is to you, meaning the people that you elect probably the more impact on your day to day life. They can set all of the things that impact the people in the City of Ocala, it could literally take effect the next day or the following week,” he said.

A run-off election in Nov. will decide who will take the district three and four seats after no candidates in either of those races got a majority of votes.

All candidates will be sworn into office in Dec.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.