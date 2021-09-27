Two men arrested after Levy County residents’ complaints

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a pair of men at the center of multiple complaints.

Deputies say they got tips about someone stealing and selling illegal drugs in the Rosewood, Chiefland area.

They arrested 29-year-old Waylan Campbell for possession of meth, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

He’s being held on a $277,000 bond.

The other man was identified as 42-year-old Frank Mcclain of Rosewood. He was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

This is the third time Mcclain has been arrested for the same offense.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

