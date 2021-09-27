Two men arrested after Levy County residents’ complaints
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a pair of men at the center of multiple complaints.
Deputies say they got tips about someone stealing and selling illegal drugs in the Rosewood, Chiefland area.
They arrested 29-year-old Waylan Campbell for possession of meth, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
He’s being held on a $277,000 bond.
The other man was identified as 42-year-old Frank Mcclain of Rosewood. He was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.
This is the third time Mcclain has been arrested for the same offense.
He is being held on a $10,000 bond.
