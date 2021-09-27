Advertisement

Two men arrested after Levy County residents’ complaints

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a pair of men at the center of multiple complaints.

Deputies say they got tips about someone stealing and selling illegal drugs in the Rosewood, Chiefland area.

They arrested 29-year-old Waylan Campbell for possession of meth, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

He’s being held on a $277,000 bond.

The other man was identified as 42-year-old Frank Mcclain of Rosewood. He was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

This is the third time Mcclain has been arrested for the same offense.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

TRENDING STORY: A crash on US Highway 301 left a man in critical condition and two others injured.

