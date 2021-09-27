Advertisement

UF to hold Ram Test and Sale event to expand the UF goat and sheep herds

Diwaker Vyas with Lambs and Sheep for an Animal Sciences (AS) Small Ruminant Program...
Diwaker Vyas with Lambs and Sheep for an Animal Sciences (AS) Small Ruminant Program Gift/Donation(Cristina Carrizosa | UF/IFAS Photo by Cristina Carriz)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Scientists at UF are trying to grow the state’s sheep and goat industries by holding its first Ram Test and Sale event this Saturday.

The event is meant to educate farmers about raising rams in Florida’s hot and humid conditions.

Experts will talk about topics such as how to prevent parasites.

It starts at 8 a.m. at the UF/IFAS Beef Teaching Unit, located at 3721 SW 23rd St.

This initiative is made possible through a gift from a Marion county sheep farmer, Carol Postley of Fairmeadow farm.

Postley’s gift will go toward upgrades at the to the UF/IFAS sheep unit.

This will allow researchers to expand the UF goat and sheep herds.

