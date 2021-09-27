UF to hold Ram Test and Sale event to expand the UF goat and sheep herds

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Scientists at UF are trying to grow the state’s sheep and goat industries by holding its first Ram Test and Sale event this Saturday.

The event is meant to educate farmers about raising rams in Florida’s hot and humid conditions.

Experts will talk about topics such as how to prevent parasites.

It starts at 8 a.m. at the UF/IFAS Beef Teaching Unit, located at 3721 SW 23rd St.

This initiative is made possible through a gift from a Marion county sheep farmer, Carol Postley of Fairmeadow farm.

Postley’s gift will go toward upgrades at the to the UF/IFAS sheep unit.

This will allow researchers to expand the UF goat and sheep herds.

