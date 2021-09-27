University of Florida Athletic Director Stricklin responds to former women’s basketball coach’s alleged abuses

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin has sent out a press release in response to the Independent Florida Alligator article detailing former players claims of multiple instances of abuse by former Gators women’s basketball coach Cam Newbauer.

The article, which details instances of verbal, mental and arguably physical abuse from Newbauer to several of his players has sparked outrage across social media.

In a statement released around 3 p.m. on Monday Stricklin says,

“It is our responsibility to provide a championship experience with integrity, along with the necessary support, for Gators student-athletes and staff.

The culture of the women’s program under Head Coach Cam Newbauer described in The Independent Florida Alligator article is in no way consistent with the values of the University of Florida.

At times during Coach Newbauer’s tenure there were concerns brought to our attention. Each time, additional information was sought, and these concerns were addressed directly with Cam as we required corrective actions and outlined clear expectations of behavior moving forward. Additionally, the UAA provided enhanced administrative oversight and presence within the program and sought anonymous feedback directly from student-athletes and staff.

Ultimately, we did not see the required improvements, and following discussions with Coach Newbauer he made the decision to resign.”

Newbauer signed a contract extension in June that would have kept him in his position until 2025. He resigned six-weeks later in the middle of July, citing “personal reasons” as why he was quitting the job.

