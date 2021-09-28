The Alachua County Commission meets to discuss the expiring COVID-19 emergency order
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission is meeting to discuss the expiring emergency order.
The dayside portion of the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Alachua County Administration Building.
The meeting will include a COVID-19 discussion on what will happen with the expiring emergency order.
The commission will take public comment in person or over the phone.
Masks are required at the meeting.
