Alachua County Hazardous Waste hosts toxic round-up drive-through in East Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are looking to get rid of toxic items that cannot be disposed regularly—such as paint, batteries and pesticides—you can partake in Alachua County’s toxic round-up drive-through event on Saturday and discard your waste at 1028 NE 8th Ave.

Editor’s Note: The address displayed within the graphic in the video playback is incorrect; the correction location is as displayed above: 1028 NE 8th Ave.

Joshua Prouty joins TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to tell you about the drive-through event hosted by Alachua County Hazardous Waste Collection Center.

