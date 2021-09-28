Advertisement

CHS coach and alum Skipper Hair dies

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Longtime member of the Columbia High School football coaching staff and religious leader Skipper Hair, otherwise known as “Coach Skipper, has died after a battle with COVID-19.

A GoFundMe account started raising money for the family after was he hospitalized with the virus in August.

He was a director at Camp Anderson in Old Town and worked for FCA Outdoors.

