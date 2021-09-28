CHS coach and alum Skipper Hair dies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Longtime member of the Columbia High School football coaching staff and religious leader Skipper Hair, otherwise known as “Coach Skipper, has died after a battle with COVID-19.

A GoFundMe account started raising money for the family after was he hospitalized with the virus in August.

He was a director at Camp Anderson in Old Town and worked for FCA Outdoors.

TRENDING STORY: A crash on US Highway 301 left a man in critical condition and two others injured

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.