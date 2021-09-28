Former Starke Jimmy Epps police chief dies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke police officers are mourning the loss of former police chief Jimmy Epps.

Officers say Epps died with his family by his side.

He served as police chief from 1988 until 2001.

TRENDING STORY: GPD arrests a homeless man after he threatened a witness with a knife at Taco Bell

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.