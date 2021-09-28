Advertisement

Former Starke Jimmy Epps police chief dies

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke police officers are mourning the loss of former police chief Jimmy Epps.

Officers say Epps died with his family by his side.

He served as police chief from 1988 until 2001.

