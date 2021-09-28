Gainesville City Commission appoints interim city attorney

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is trying to restore order after a number of charter officers resigned. After accepting Gainesville City Attorney Nicole Shalley’s resignation letter in early September, the Gainesville City Commission voted 5-1 to appoint Daniel Nee as the interim city attorney.

“Dan Knee has been in this position for 20 years, very well respected both within the organization and around the community,” Mayor Lauren Poe said.

The commission decided between two internal candidates for the city attorney position. Nee won in a ballot vote four to two and then again in an open vote five to one with commissioner Reina Saco in dissent.

Related story: Two Gainesville city charter officers resign, mayor responds

“He will do a fantastic job and Miss Shalley is comfortable working with him,” Poe added.

The current city attorney Nicolle Shalley resigned in early September and has accepted a county attorney position in Levy County.

Shalley’s resignation letter came on the same day as the city clerk’s and after a city commissioner and department head.

Since then, the clerk has rescinded her resignation and that’s following the city manager’s resignation letter.

Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker said it’s important they bring somebody in with a high morale who has the city’s best interest at heart.

“The city has faced numerous challenges over the last several months,” Duncan-Walker said. “We want to make sure that we work on repairing trust internally and externally and we have the answer to that with attorney Dan Nee.”

Duncan-Walker made the motion for the first vote at this meeting because the sooner Shalley can show Nee the ropes the better.

“She has a deadline in terms of when she’s leaving us and so I wanted to make sure that we’re able to give her what she needs in terms of making the transition smooth and efficient,” Duncan-Walker added.

Shalley’s last day will be on Nov. 12.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.