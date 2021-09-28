Advertisement

Gainesville Fire Rescue hosts a push-in ceremony for their new ALS ladder truck

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue is hosting a push-in ceremony for their newest ladder truck.

The newest fire engine is called Ladder 9.

It can hold 500 gallons of water and has a 100 foot ladder.

Ladder 9 is an Advanced Life Support (ALS) truck. It is deployed with state-certified emergency medical technicians and at least one state-certified paramedic.

E-ONE in Ocala built Ladder 9.

The ceremony is at Fire Station 9, 4213 Southwest 30th Avenue (Butler Plaza).

It begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Area neighbors are encouraged to attend and help the Fire Rescue push Ladder 9 into the truck bay

The push-in tradition pays tribute to the days before motorized fire trucks.

For more information, contact GFR Deputy Chief Joseph Shawn Hillhouse at 352-494-3961

