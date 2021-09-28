Gainesville Fire Rescue hosts a push-in ceremony for their new ALS ladder truck

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue is hosting a push-in ceremony for their newest ladder truck.

The newest fire engine is called Ladder 9.

It can hold 500 gallons of water and has a 100 foot ladder.

Ladder 9 is an Advanced Life Support (ALS) truck. It is deployed with state-certified emergency medical technicians and at least one state-certified paramedic.

E-ONE in Ocala built Ladder 9.

The ceremony is at Fire Station 9, 4213 Southwest 30th Avenue (Butler Plaza).

It begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Area neighbors are encouraged to attend and help the Fire Rescue push Ladder 9 into the truck bay

The push-in tradition pays tribute to the days before motorized fire trucks.

For more information, contact GFR Deputy Chief Joseph Shawn Hillhouse at 352-494-3961

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville City Commission appoints interim city attorney

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.