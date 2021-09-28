Gator Good Foundation gives fan an unforgettable experience at The Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Saturday’s game versus Tennessee was the third home game of the football season, but for one die-hard Gator fan, it was his first.

And not just for the season, but his lifetime.

Ontario Jones is a Tallahassee native who grew up loving the Gators.

He wanted to stand out in Seminole country, and loved watching the Gator greats of the “Fun and Gun” era. He’s even a distant cousin to former Gator two-sport star Gavin Dickey.

But, for various reasons, Ontario was never able to make it to a Gator game.

He then served in the United States Army, something he described as a valuable opportunity saying “not many people are willing to go do that. So just to be one of those people that went out and served the country. It was an amazing feeling.”

But after suffering an eye injury in the service, he was examined and found to have a rare disease called Retinitis Pigmentosa. Because of the disease, he’s lost his peripheral vision, and his central vision is slowly decreasing.

He saw that the Gator Good Foundation brings a fan that’s never been to a home game to “The Swamp” every year, and he threw his name in the hat.

The Gator Good took notice, and flew him all the way from his home in Oklahoma to see the Gators play.

Ontario’s wife Lavonda traveled with him last weekend and she understands just how special Saturday was to him. She says Ontario “saw the head coach and he started calling his name and stuff and I’m just looking at him like “Okayy”. He’s tapping me on my shoulder just like “Look, look.”

Ontario got to tailgate with plenty of Gator fans, and there was one that couldn’t make it, but he sent his well wishes, and his autograph. It was 1996 Heisman Trophy winner and National Championship-winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel.

Wuerffel, who’s one of Ontario’s favorite Gators, was in town as the 1995 and 1996 teams were honored.

And right on cue, Ontario got to see him at the Gator Walk. After the game, he got to meet some of the Gators, who signed his ball and stayed around to hangout for a while.

Ontario couldn’t thank the Gator Good enough, and Gator Nation who helped make his dream possible.

