Man convicted in Gainesville for defrauding $1.5M from Paycheck Protection Program

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal court in Gainesville has convicted a man from Delray Beach of defrauding $1.5M from the Paycheck Protection Program.

46-year-old Jeremie Saintvil was found guilty on charges of bank fraud, making false statements, and aggravated identity theft.

Between February 2018 and June 2020, he defrauded the Paycheck Protection Program and other federal relief programs by stealing the identities of elderly people and filing fraudulent applications.

He faces up to 37 years in prison and will be sentenced on December 20.

TRENDING STORY: Devious Licks TikTok challenge: 6 arrested, 2 more caught, thousands of dollars worth of damage to Marion County schools

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.