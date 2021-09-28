Measurement Rules: Cade Museum challenges measurement standards with new interactive exhibit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Get your rulers ready and put your scales on stand-by because the Cade Museums’ new exhibit is all about measurements.

Measurement Rules puts concepts of length, time, volume, and weight to the test but how you’re weighing, counting, and calculating isn’t the standard.

“It takes away what we think of as cut and dry in measurements like height and weight and shows children and adults a like that there are different ways to think about it for example I weigh 25 chickens,” said Senior Marketing Coordinator Kathyrn Rohlwing.

Children ages zero to five and adults as old as 92 alike can get lost in this interactive exhibit in town from the childrens museum in Pittsburgh.

“You can try your hand in measuring balls, eyeballing balls and putting them into different slots,” said Rohlwing. “You can measure how much sand fits in different cups. You can see how tall you are in pennies, water bottles or spoons. You can also see how close you are in your counts of Mississippi.”

RELATED STORY: The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention has a new theme and exhibit to explore

The exhibit is part of the games and toys theme running through January. For more information on tickets and upcoming events CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.