Multiple schools in Live Oak lock down due to escaped inmate

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple Live Oak schools were locked down after an inmate escaped custody.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies say 34-year-old Rock Stone is now back in custody.

He left his work detail and headed in the direction of several schools in Live Oak.

Class continued but no one was allowed on or off campus.

