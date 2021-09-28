Multiple schools in Live Oak lock down due to escaped inmate

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple Live Oak schools were locked down after an inmate escaped custody.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies say 34-year-old Rock Stone is now back in custody.

He left his work detail and headed in the direction of several schools in Live Oak.

Class continued but no one was allowed on or off campus.

