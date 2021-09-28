North Central Florida Treasures : The Sunshine State Plate

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Atkins from Antique mall in Micanopy shows us a unique treasure from Florida souvenir advertising past.

This Sunshine state dish is a souvenir from the ‘70s.

RELATED STORY: The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention has a new theme and exhibit to explore

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.