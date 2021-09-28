Advertisement

‘Person of interest’ in Fla. college student’s disappearance found dead

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of a Florida college student who has been missing since Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has...
Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has been missing since Friday.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, WESH via CNN)

Authorities say Marcano worked and lived at the same Orlando apartment complex where Caballero was employed. Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key to get into Marcano’s apartment on the afternoon she disappeared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ANDREW HAYWARD
A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with molesting a 5-year-old
Students at Newberry High School are being evacuated due to another bomb threat.
ASO is investigating another bomb threat at Newberry High School
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin, center, watches from the sideline during the second...
University of Florida Athletic Director Stricklin responds to former women’s basketball coach’s alleged abuses
Schools across the country have been dealing with the "Devious Licks" challenge
Devious Licks TikTok challenge: 6 arrested, 2 more caught, thousands of dollars worth of damage to Marion County schools
Allen is being held on charges of felony aggravated assault and arson.
GPD arrests a homeless man after he threatened a witness with a knife at Taco Bell

Latest News

Police say 2-year-old Italy Hernandez was found safe and unharmed around 9 p.m. Monday.
Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old girl in N.M. found safe
A man who investigators believe entered the Florida college student's apartment the day she...
Search for missing 19-year-old continues after 'person of interest' found dead
Gainesville City Commission appoints interim city attorney
Gainesville City Commission appoints interim city attorney
Commissioner Gail Johnson backs Cynthia Chestnut to replace her on the Gainesville City...
Commissioner Gail Johnson backs Cynthia Chestnut to replace her on the Gainesville City Commission