Advertisement

Russell Report: The Gators convincingly defeat Tennessee while the US finally wins the Ryder Cup

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a solid performance against lifetime rival Tennessee, the Gators prepare for their upcoming match-up against Kentucky.

In tonight’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell breaks down what Florida should improve in the week ahead as well as the United States’ unusual victory against Europe in the Ryder Cup.

PREVIOUS SEGMENT: Russell Report: After a loss to Alabama the Gators look ahead to Saturday’s match-up against Tennessee

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

ANDREW HAYWARD
A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with molesting a 5-year-old
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin, center, watches from the sideline during the second...
University of Florida Athletic Director Stricklin responds to former women’s basketball coach’s alleged abuses
Schools across the country have been dealing with the "Devious Licks" challenge
Devious Licks TikTok challenge: 6 arrested, 2 more caught, thousands of dollars worth of damage to Marion County schools
Students at Newberry High School are being evacuated due to another bomb threat.
ASO is investigating another bomb threat at Newberry High School
CHS coach and alum Skipper Hair dies
CHS coach and alum Skipper Hair dies

Latest News

The Small Business Administration is opening a temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Center for...
The Small Business Administration is opening a temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Center for those affected by ongoing flooding
The Small Business Administration is opening a temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Center for...
The Small Business Administration is opening a temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Center for those affected by ongoing flooding
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Measurement Rules: Cade Museum challenges measurement standards with new interactive exhibit
Measurement Rules: Cade Museum challenges measurement standards with new interactive exhibit