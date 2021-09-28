Russell Report: The Gators convincingly defeat Tennessee while the US finally wins the Ryder Cup

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a solid performance against lifetime rival Tennessee, the Gators prepare for their upcoming match-up against Kentucky.

In tonight’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell breaks down what Florida should improve in the week ahead as well as the United States’ unusual victory against Europe in the Ryder Cup.

