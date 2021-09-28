The Small Business Administration is opening a temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Center for those affected by ongoing flooding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Those affected by the ongoing flooding in Dixie County and the surrounding communities could be eligible for a small business loan.

Dixie, Jefferson, Lafayette, and Taylor counties are included in a declaration from the Small Business Administration.

The SBA is opening a temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Taylor County at the Steinhatchee Community Center.

It will be open on the following days:

Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday – Wednesday, Oct. 4 – Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7, 9 am. to 4 p.m.

The center will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The outreach center is only open until Thursday, Oct. 7.

