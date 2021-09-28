Advertisement

The Small Business Administration is opening a temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Center for those affected by ongoing flooding

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Those affected by the ongoing flooding in Dixie County and the surrounding communities could be eligible for a small business loan.

Dixie, Jefferson, Lafayette, and Taylor counties are included in a declaration from the Small Business Administration.

The SBA is opening a temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Taylor County at the Steinhatchee Community Center.

It will be open on the following days:

Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday – Wednesday, Oct. 4 – Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7, 9 am. to 4 p.m.

The center will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The outreach center is only open until Thursday, Oct. 7.

