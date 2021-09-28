Teacher in trouble, Horizon Academy teacher arrested for burglary, grand theft auto

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - A long time elementary school teacher is behind bars and has been there since July.

She faces seven different criminal charges.

The Marion County school board is recommending that Horizon Academy teacher Julie Hoffman be placed on administrative leave without pay after she was arrested on July 8 on a slew of charges including burglary, damaging property and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The Marion County school board is recommending that Horizon Academy teacher Julie Hoffman be placed on administrative leave without pay after she was arrested on July 8 on a slew of charges including burglary, damaging property and grand theft of a motor vehicle. (MCPS)

Hoffman has taught elementary school since 2008.

This isn’t the first time the 39-year-old has been in trouble with the law.

In July last year, she was arrested for domestic battery. In 2012 and 2008, she faced trouble for different traffic infractions.

“What she is charged with has nothing to do with her school job, has nothing to do with her hours on the clock as a district employee, it has everything to do with her personal decisions of her own actions after her regular work hours,” MCPS Public Relations Director, Kevin Christian said.

According to state statute, ‘a school district must ensure that no employee has been arrested, or is awaiting final disposition of charges.’

And if they become aware of an arrest, ‘the employer must remove the employee from contact with any vulnerable person until the arrest is resolved.’

“If state statute dictate, we must put an employee on unpaid leave or leave of some kind status that’s what we have to do. We are not left with an option. Obviously we want to follow what the court system is proceeding with and obviously we have to follow what state statute says so really this is just a part of what has to happen,” he added.

The 39-year-old remains at Marion County jail. Her bond amount totals to 9,000 dollars.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.