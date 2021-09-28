Advertisement

Two schools in Newberry evacuated due to bomb threats

Newberry High School is being evacuated again due to another bomb threat.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is on scene investigating bomb threats at two schools in Newberry.

It is the fourth time in as many school days Newberry High School has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. Oakview Middle School was also the subject of a threat, and is also being evacuated.

Students are not being dismissed. ACPS officials say students will return to the classroom after deputies say it is safe.

This string of bomb threats comes after Buchholz High School was subjected to a similar trend just weeks ago. An arrest was made in connection to the Buchholz threats.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

