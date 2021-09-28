U.S. Small Business Administration offering disaster loans to some Nature Coast counties

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering disaster loans to residents in five Nature Coast counties who have been affected by flood damage starting in August.

Dixie, Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, and Taylor County are all eligible for these loans.

There are three types of loans available: Business physical disaster, Economic Injury Disaster loans, and Hom Disaster Loans.

Mandy Lemmerman, The Public Information Officer for Dixie County Emergency Management says the quicker you act, the better your result may be.

“Act now, absolutely! It opens tomorrow, but if you have any questions go to our Facebook page and click on that link,” said Lemmerman.

Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 29, The SBA will set up a temporary office at the Steinhatchee Community Center located at 1013 Riverside Dr. in Steinhatchee. The office hours are as follows.

Sept. 29, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 4-6, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Though the physical location will be closed on Oct. 7, online applications will be accepted at this link until Nov. 23. Picture proof is needed when filing.

