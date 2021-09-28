Wife of former Columbia High football coach looks to continue to pursue his goals

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -The wife of a former Columbia High School assistant football coach looks to continue to pursue the goals that he left early after losing his battle to COVID-19.

Crystal Hair says her husband Skipper battled COVID-19 in the hospital for over 40 days. He passed away earlier this week, but what surprised her the most was the response from the online community.

“You hear all the stories about how he impacted people’s lives. That gives me such joy when people write ‘you don’t know me but dot dot dot’,” said Hair.

Skipper was a pastor, a coach, a podcaster, a writer, but most importantly a husband and father. Her husband’s latest role had him working as Camp Director at Camp Anderson Anchored in Old Town. The ownership of the camp looks to keep Crystal on in his role, that is something she is excited to get to do in honor of her late husband.

“We are going to revive camp. We had big plans, well we still have big plans,” said Hair.

They both were affiliated with the Fellowship for Christian Athletes and they are now looking to revitalize the camp with extra ball fields for several sports including football and baseball in the hopes to have it running year round.

“We’re going to keep his vision going and we are going to continue to press forward with his vision for this camp, said Hair.

If you would like to donate to the camp you can contact them at this email.

