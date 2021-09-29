Alachua County Crime Stoppers raises bomb threat information reward
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The reward for information on the recent string of Alachua County bomb threats is up to $5,750.
Crime Stoppers originally offered $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.
Since then the city and multiple businesses contributed to the reward pool.
This is according to a Facebook post from Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe.
Yesterday Newberry High received a bomb threat for the fourth school day in a row.
Two other Alachua County schools, Oakview Middle School and Eastside High School, also had to evacuate after receiving bomb threats.
