Alachua County Crime Stoppers raises bomb threat information reward

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The reward for information on the recent string of Alachua County bomb threats is up to $5,750.

Crime Stoppers originally offered $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

Since then the city and multiple businesses contributed to the reward pool.

This is according to a Facebook post from Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe.

Yesterday Newberry High received a bomb threat for the fourth school day in a row.

Two other Alachua County schools, Oakview Middle School and Eastside High School, also had to evacuate after receiving bomb threats.

