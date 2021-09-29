Alachua County Crime Stoppers raises bomb threat information reward

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The reward for information on the recent string of Alachua County bomb threats is up to $5,750.

Crime Stoppers originally offered $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

Since then the city and multiple businesses contributed to the reward pool.

This is according to a Facebook post from Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe.

Yesterday Newberry High received a bomb threat for the fourth school day in a row.

Two other Alachua County schools, Oakview Middle School and Eastside High School, also had to evacuate after receiving bomb threats.

