Attorney representing Alachua County parents sends Cease & Desist letter to ACPS, demanding removal of mask mandate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An attorney representing Alachua County parents sent a cease and desist letter demanding the school district drop its mask mandate.

Attorney Jeff Childers sent the letter.

It accuses the school district’s mask mandate not only defies state law, but reduces the quality of education students get.

Childers also accuses school leaders of violating the Florida Department of Health’s new guidelines on quarantine procedures.

This comes as the Florida Department of Education meets next Thursday to discuss how to handle school districts that defy the governor’s ban on mask mandates.

The department previously moved to withhold funds from Alachua County Public Schools for requiring students to mask up.

In response, the federal government is giving the district nearly $148,000 to make up the loss.

