Advertisement

Cade After Dark: Cade Museum announces first 21 and older event

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cade Museum is inviting adults 21 and older to let out their inner child out at their new Cade After Dark event.

You can get a little messy with slime, challenge your friends to a game of giant Jenga, and explore a Virtual Reality world.

“We want to see things through the lens of invention and to think like inventors and you know sometimes when you’re going to your everyday life as an adult that child-like inventiveness it goes away so we really wanted to spark that wonder,” said Outreach Coordinator Dylan Powers.

Each $10 admission ticket includes one drink ticket that can be redeemed at the cash bar. Additional drinks will be available for purchase.

RELATED STORY: Measurement Rules: Cade Museum challenges measurement standards with new interactive exhibit

For more information CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Newberry High School is being evacuated again due to another bomb threat.
Three Alachua County schools evacuated due to threats
Julie Hoffman was arrested on July 8 on a slew of charges including burglary, damaging property...
Teacher in trouble, Horizon Academy teacher arrested for burglary, grand theft auto
CHS coach and alum Skipper Hair dies
CHS coach and alum Skipper Hair dies
Saintvil was found guilty on charges of bank fraud, making false statements, and aggravated...
Man convicted in Gainesville for defrauding $1.5M from Paycheck Protection Program
Schools across the country have been dealing with the "Devious Licks" challenge
Devious Licks TikTok challenge: 6 arrested, 2 more caught, thousands of dollars worth of damage to Marion County schools

Latest News

Cade After Dark: Cade Museum announces first 21 and older event
Cade after dark: Cade Museum announces first 21 and older event
GHS
DEVELOPING: Gainesville High School evacuated due to bomb threat
Newberry High School received four bomb threats in a row
Alachua County Crime Stoppers raises bomb threat information reward
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST