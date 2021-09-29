Cade after dark: Cade Museum announces first 21 and older event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cade Museum is inviting adults 21 and older to let out their inner child out at their new Cade After Dark event.

You can get a little messy with slime, challenge your friends to a game of giant Jenga, and explore a Virtual Reality world.

“We want to see things through the lens of invention and to think like inventors and you know sometimes when you’re going to your everyday life as an adult that child-like inventiveness it goes away so we really wanted to spark that wonder,” said Outreach Coordinator Dylan Powers.

Each $10 admission ticket includes one drink ticket that can be redeemed at the cash bar. Additional drinks will be available for purchase.

