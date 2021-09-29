Community members speak out about the constant bomb threats in Alachua County schools

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three schools in Alachua County were forced to evacuate today because of fake bomb threats, and it appears to be a growing problem.

Students and staff at Eastside High School, Newberry High School, and Oakview Middle School were all impacted by the threats.

This was the fourth consecutive school day Newberry High School received these types of threats.

“We can’t treat them like they’re idle threats we have to treat them like they’re real and credible because if we’re wrong then disaster is what occurs,” said Kaley Behl, a spokesperson for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Behl said the sheriff’s office sent 26 deputies to Newberry, as well as two bomb canines, and the helicopter.

“We have gotten a lot of intel and a lot of information, social media, snapchat, a lot of screenshots and text messages,” said Behl.

TV 20 obtained a screenshot of the threat someone made to Newberry High School from this morning.

This is the threat that caused two schools in Newberry to be evacuated Tuesday. (WCJB)

One guardian of a student said she hopes the people sending these bomb threats get the help they need.

“Now we got kids who want to try to act out and that we can’t have. You know, it’s bigger than just adults talking, these adults got to stop talking and turn to them kids,” said Kayla Gordon, the guardian of a Newberry High School student.

Some students who go to these schools said the threats are not only making them question their safety, but they’re taking a toll on their academics.

“In class there’s like eight people so the teachers just sit there and be like we’re not doing anything today or we can’t start anything new,” said Sasha Gordon, a junior at Newberry High School.

Gordon said this problem stems from the fact that students are constantly being checked out of school because of the threats.

“I need to practice for the SAT coming up on the 5th and 6th and I can’t do that if nobody’s here, because I need to pass it. It’s important,” she said.

Around 3:15 today deputies gave the all-clear at Eastside High School, saying there was no device in the building.

