Deadly crash in Marion County leaves a man dead
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 53-year-old man from Silver Springs was killed on Tuesday in Marion County after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a car north on Country Road 314, South of Gores Landing around one o’clock. For unknown reasons he veered into the oncoming lane while trying to navigate a curve in the road. The vehicle collided head on with a semi, killing the man.
The semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries.
