Advertisement

Deadly crash in Marion County leaves a man dead

A 53-year-old man from Silver Springs was killed on Tuesday in Marion County after his vehicle...
A 53-year-old man from Silver Springs was killed on Tuesday in Marion County after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 53-year-old man from Silver Springs was killed on Tuesday in Marion County after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a car north on Country Road 314, South of Gores Landing around one o’clock. For unknown reasons he veered into the oncoming lane while trying to navigate a curve in the road. The vehicle collided head on with a semi, killing the man.

The semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Newberry High School is being evacuated again due to another bomb threat.
Three Alachua County schools evacuated due to threats
ANDREW HAYWARD
A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with molesting a 5-year-old
Schools across the country have been dealing with the "Devious Licks" challenge
Devious Licks TikTok challenge: 6 arrested, 2 more caught, thousands of dollars worth of damage to Marion County schools
CHS coach and alum Skipper Hair dies
CHS coach and alum Skipper Hair dies
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin, center, watches from the sideline during the second...
University of Florida Athletic Director Stricklin responds to former women’s basketball coach’s alleged abuses

Latest News

Bishop ran into the woods when deputies arrived, and after walking two miles through the swamp,...
Marion County man arrested after leading deputies on a chase in the woods
Community members speak out about the constant bomb threats in Alachua County schools
Community members speak out about the constant bomb threats in Alachua County schools
Community members speak out about the constant bomb threats in Alachua County schools
Community members speak out about the constant bomb threats in Alachua County schools
Florida AD Stricklin says ‘we failed’ by keeping Newbauer
Florida AD Stricklin says ‘we failed’ by keeping Newbauer