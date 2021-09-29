Deadly crash in Marion County leaves a man dead

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 53-year-old man from Silver Springs was killed on Tuesday in Marion County after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a car north on Country Road 314, South of Gores Landing around one o’clock. For unknown reasons he veered into the oncoming lane while trying to navigate a curve in the road. The vehicle collided head on with a semi, killing the man.

The semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries.

