DEVELOPING: Gainesville High School evacuated due to bomb threat
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There has been another bomb threat in Alachua County.
According to law enforcement officials, Gainesville High School students and staff were evacuated to the Lowe’s nearby at around 12:11 p.m.
Classes will not resume, and bus riders will be taken home per usual.
This is a developing story; further information will be provided as updates become available.
