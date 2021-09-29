DEVELOPING: Gainesville High School evacuated due to bomb threat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There has been another bomb threat in Alachua County.

According to law enforcement officials, Gainesville High School students and staff were evacuated to the Lowe’s nearby at around 12:11 p.m.

Classes will not resume, and bus riders will be taken home per usual.

This is a developing story; further information will be provided as updates become available.

