DEVELOPING: Gainesville High School evacuated due to bomb threat

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There has been another bomb threat in Alachua County.

According to law enforcement officials, Gainesville High School students and staff were evacuated to the Lowe’s nearby at around 12:11 p.m.

Classes will not resume, and bus riders will be taken home per usual.

This is a developing story; further information will be provided as updates become available.

RELATED STORY: Three Alachua County schools evacuated due to threats

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

