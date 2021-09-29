Advertisement

Fat Bear Week is back: Do you have your brackets ready?

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fat Bear Week is back at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and only the chunkiest brown bears need to apply.

Experts say, for bears, fat equals survival and the bears at Katmai are packing on the pounds to prepare for hibernation.

Fat Bear Week is a March Madness-style contest, pitting the bulky bears head-to-head.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you...
Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.(Source: Explore.org/Katmai National Park, CNN)

Voting is open now and concludes on Fat Bear Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newberry High School is being evacuated again due to another bomb threat.
Three Alachua County schools evacuated due to threats
Julie Hoffman was arrested on July 8 on a slew of charges including burglary, damaging property...
Teacher in trouble, Horizon Academy teacher arrested for burglary, grand theft auto
CHS coach and alum Skipper Hair dies
CHS coach and alum Skipper Hair dies
Saintvil was found guilty on charges of bank fraud, making false statements, and aggravated...
Man convicted in Gainesville for defrauding $1.5M from Paycheck Protection Program
Schools across the country have been dealing with the "Devious Licks" challenge
Devious Licks TikTok challenge: 6 arrested, 2 more caught, thousands of dollars worth of damage to Marion County schools

Latest News

FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of...
NLRB lawyer: College football players are employees
During the pandemic, there have been more than 125,000 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases...
CDC urges COVID vaccine for those pregnant or nursing
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours...
Lava from La Palma eruption finally reaches the Atlantic
FILE - In this July 15, 2021 file photo, pelicans take flight in the Salton Sea on the Sonny...
US to resume enforcement of unlawful bird deaths by industry
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated