Gainesville High School becomes the fourth school this week to receive bomb threats in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville High School was forced to evacuate Wednesday because of a bomb threat.

On Tuesday, three different Alachua County schools were faced with the same problem. It’s now the fifth school day in a row a threat has been made at a school in the district.

Officials with the Gainesville Police Department gave the all-clear, saying they found no bombs or weapons in the building.

Students and staff at the high school evacuated to the Lowe’s on NW 13th St. just past noon.

School officials ultimately made the call to dismiss classes for the day.

This was the same situation Tuesday at Eastside High School.

Newberry High School and Oakview Middle School also evacuated over bomb threats Tuesday but were cleared to return to class.

“I watched 650 kids very calmly and quietly walk to a park and line up, and then a hush fell over the crowd,” said Newberry Mayor, Jordan Marlowe.

“Our principal didn’t even need to use a megaphone to address everybody. That’s how seriously the kids are taking it,” he said.

Some students have taken to social media, saying the police should stop responding to these fake threats.

“We’ve had numerous schools have to shut down early, cancel school consecutive days one after the other, but the safety of our children is most important,” said Graham Glover, a spokesperson for GPD.

“All of law enforcement, in this case Gainesville Police Department and Gainesville High School, are going to follow up on these tips,” he said.

Glover said no matter the threat, they take each one very seriously.

Also today, one student made a threat to High Springs Community School over Snapchat.

In a statement from Alachua County Public Schools, a spokesperson said:

“Very early this morning we were notified of rumors circulating on social media, particularly Snapchat, about a potential threat to the school. The students who started and shared the threat were identified almost immediately, and it’s clear there was never a credible threat to the school.

Because of the ongoing investigation into this situation, we cannot provide more specific information about the threat.

As we’ve seen at other schools, false rumors can be very disruptive. They certainly create a lot of anxiety among students, families and staff and divert law enforcement from other things they should be doing. We take them very seriously. The students involved in this situation face consequences from the school and from law enforcement.

We need your help to prevent such disruptions at our school. First, it is critical that you monitor and talk with your children about their use of social media. What they do on social media can have long-lasting consequences, even if they think their communications are private.

Also, please remind your students that if they hear or see anything threatening or suspicious, they should report it right away to someone at the school or to law enforcement so that we can address it as quickly as possible. This is also true for parents and family members.

Thank you so much for your support of our students, staff and school!”

As for the bomb threats made toward Bucholz High School, 17-year-old Preston Powers, the teenager arrested in connection to those four threats, could be facing adult charges.

Officials for the state attorney’s office said they are looking to upgrade the charges.

If they do, his felony charge of making a false bomb threat would be a second-degree felony.

No court dates have been set yet.

GPD detectives are investigating to figure out who is behind today’s threat.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and FBI are also working to get to the bottom of the threats that impacted three schools yesterday.

Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe posted on his Facebook that the reward for information is now $5,750.

