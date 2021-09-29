Gainesville Housing Authority debuts new handicap friendly affordable housing units

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Access to affordable housing is growing for people with disabilities, one home at a time.

City of Gainesville, Alachua County and state representatives joined the Gainesville Housing Authority for the ribbon-cutting for TRIO at North Lincoln Heights. Funding came from the Gainesville Housing Development Management Corporation, a real estate nonprofit as well as the city and county. Without funding partners, Pamela Davis, CEO of Gainesville Housing Authority, said the project would not be.

“$30,000 collectively in HOME funds and the county provided $150,000 toward the TRIO project and then the instrumentality of the Gainesville Housing Authority provided another $200,000,” said Davis. So it’s that collaborative to fill the gaps in the need for funding.”

The project includes three handicap-accessible units with two bedrooms and two bathrooms each. The new homes are specifically meant for low-income elderly, disabled, special needs, or veteran residents.

“Increase the level of expectations and pride in the housing stock that the Gainesville Housing Authority produces for the communities,” said State Representative Yvonne Hayes-Hinson. “These homes look like actual homes and I believe the residents can take pride in them. I believe the community can take pride in them.”

