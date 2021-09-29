Gainesville Housing Development holds ribbon cutting ceremony to inaugurate new house

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Housing Development Management Corporation is having a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate a new house they built.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will take place at 1629 SE 4th Ave. Light refreshments will be provided.

If you are interested in attending, you can RSVP here.

