Gator defense focused on cutting out the big play

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)-Although Florida prevailed against Tennessee last week and shut out the Volunteers for the final 41 minutes, the Gators know there is still room to improve defensively.

Those 14 points allowed matched a season-low for a Florida opponent, but the Gators still allowed two explosive plays that enabled UT to build an early 14-10 lead: A 47-yard screen pass and a 75-yard throw.

Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham believes eliminating the big play is a product of staying disciplined. This week’s opponent, 4-0 Kentucky, likes to run a lot of play-action that can fool defenders.

“When you play teams that run the ball and have play action pass, your eye control is important,” said Grantham. “So your ability to have good eyes is to make sure you don’t give up the explosive play by staring into the backfield. You just have to make sure that you have good eyes.”

Saturday’s game will mark the first time the Gators have visited a full capacity SEC stadium since 2019. Defensive players relish being the antagonist.

“I’m very much looking forward to it, I love going into hostile environments,” said graduate transfer defensive tackle Antonio Valentino. “I like walking into some place as the bad guy. It makes it way more fun because I know you hate me, but I’m still here to win a game.”

“Last year I didn’t get many reps in games so I had to get comfortable with the crowd, not being able to hear,” said redshirt freshman cornerback Avery Helm. “Communication is a big thing when we play so that’s the main thing we’ve been focusing on when we practice a lot.”

Kentucky is coming off a 16-10 win over South Carolina, the Wildcats’ lowest point total in their four victories so far this season.

